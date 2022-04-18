Variant #115: Batsford

Today's new variant is Batsford, a 2 deck version of Klondike with a unique twist: A reserve pile that may be used to hold up to 3 Kings.
Other changes in this build:
- Rewards prompt is no longer shown if all available rewards have been unlocked
- Agnes Bernauer: Fixed issues with loading saved games
- Agnes Bernauer: Changed difficulty rating from Very Easy to Medium
- Gargantua (no redeal): Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Very Hard
- Variegated Canfield: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Very Hard
Changed files in this update