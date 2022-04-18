 Skip to content

Solitaire Expeditions update for 18 April 2022

Variant #115: Batsford

Build 8573537

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's new variant is Batsford, a 2 deck version of Klondike with a unique twist: A reserve pile that may be used to hold up to 3 Kings.

Other changes in this build:

  • Rewards prompt is no longer shown if all available rewards have been unlocked
  • Agnes Bernauer: Fixed issues with loading saved games
  • Agnes Bernauer: Changed difficulty rating from Very Easy to Medium
  • Gargantua (no redeal): Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Very Hard
  • Variegated Canfield: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Very Hard
