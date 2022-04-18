 Skip to content

执剑九霄 update for 18 April 2022

Add game follow-up plot

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Add the follow-up plot of the game.

  2. Add the map needed for the plot.

  3. Modified the drop and probability of some props.

