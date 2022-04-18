-
Add the follow-up plot of the game.
-
Add the map needed for the plot.
-
Modified the drop and probability of some props.
执剑九霄 update for 18 April 2022
Add game follow-up plot
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update