New Build Patch #4
- Readjusted the interaction range again, as it was making it difficult to interact with certain objects in cyberspace.
- Contract files are now removed from your storage when move to the send-in window, preventing a 'negative/infinite storage' exploit.
- Fixed a bug that would cause the character creation to lock-up if left idle too long.
- Sprinting speed in meat space is now based on Mobility, not Fitness, as was originally intended.
- Sprinting now increases Mobility XP (as well as Fitness XP for burning Stamina).
- Intelligence XP is now earned whenever a skill (not an attribute) increases.
- Can no longer open your deck storage in meat space by pressing left control. Now left control opens the main character menu to the cyberdeck tab.
- Killer IC now spawn properly once more.
- Made some small adjustments to the safehouse furniture layout to avoid interacting with the wrong object.
- Fixed some spelling and grammar mistakes.
