 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

>//:System.Hack update for 17 April 2022

New Build Patch #4

Share · View all patches · Build 8573139 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New Build Patch #4

  • Readjusted the interaction range again, as it was making it difficult to interact with certain objects in cyberspace.
  • Contract files are now removed from your storage when move to the send-in window, preventing a 'negative/infinite storage' exploit.
  • Fixed a bug that would cause the character creation to lock-up if left idle too long.
  • Sprinting speed in meat space is now based on Mobility, not Fitness, as was originally intended.
  • Sprinting now increases Mobility XP (as well as Fitness XP for burning Stamina).
  • Intelligence XP is now earned whenever a skill (not an attribute) increases.
  • Can no longer open your deck storage in meat space by pressing left control. Now left control opens the main character menu to the cyberdeck tab.
  • Killer IC now spawn properly once more.
  • Made some small adjustments to the safehouse furniture layout to avoid interacting with the wrong object.
  • Fixed some spelling and grammar mistakes.

Changed depots in testbranch branch

View more data in app history for build 8573139
>//:System.Hack Content Depot 557331
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.