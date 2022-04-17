 Skip to content

Tricking 0 update for 17 April 2022

Hot Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8573101 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game of add on, fix on the bots not able to combine after gainer switches

Correction on Gumbi Instructions

Fix on Cork punch transitions

Fix on Backflip variations not being displayed

