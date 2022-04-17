 Skip to content

V696 update for 17 April 2022

V696 Update V2.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V696 V2.1 Update Patch Notes

  • Added directions to the start screen of the game for the hints mode.
  • Added animated crosshair for the interactive items.
  • The story of the game enriched.
  • Story is extended.
  • Hodja's house now can be explored.
  • Light and shadow adjustments made.
  • New jump scares and missions added.
  • Hints added on other houses for the story.
  • Character materials are improved.
  • The map has been improved
  • Game performance improved.
  • Game sounds performance improved.
  • Game materials are improved.
