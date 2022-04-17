V696 Update V2.1

V696 V2.1 Update Patch Notes
- Added directions to the start screen of the game for the hints mode.
- Added animated crosshair for the interactive items.
- The story of the game enriched.
- Story is extended.
- Hodja's house now can be explored.
- Light and shadow adjustments made.
- New jump scares and missions added.
- Hints added on other houses for the story.
- Character materials are improved.
- The map has been improved
- Game performance improved.
- Game sounds performance improved.
- Game materials are improved.
Changed files in this update