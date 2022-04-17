Update V0.9.6: New Outfits!

General Changes
- Added an option to Unlock new Outfits to use on the character creator!
- Added the "Ark Points" system that you get by completing achievements (You'll bet them retroactivly for the ones you already have)
- Added 6 unique new outfits to the game!
- Added 5 new fighters to the roster and adjusted old ones.
- Adjusted the position of the player's cards in hand.
- Implemented several changes to give support to different screens.
- Changed the background of the Character Creator and the "View Rivals" screen.
- Reduced the delay after beating a rival and the end screen.
- Some animations has been speeded up.
Bug Fixing
- Fixed a bug where fused cards would display the incorrect art
Changed files in this update