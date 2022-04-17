 Skip to content

Tournament Ark update for 17 April 2022

Update V0.9.6: New Outfits!

Build 8572987

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Changes

  • Added an option to Unlock new Outfits to use on the character creator!
  • Added the "Ark Points" system that you get by completing achievements (You'll bet them retroactivly for the ones you already have)
  • Added 6 unique new outfits to the game!
  • Added 5 new fighters to the roster and adjusted old ones.
  • Adjusted the position of the player's cards in hand.
  • Implemented several changes to give support to different screens.
  • Changed the background of the Character Creator and the "View Rivals" screen.
  • Reduced the delay after beating a rival and the end screen.
  • Some animations has been speeded up.

Bug Fixing

  • Fixed a bug where fused cards would display the incorrect art

