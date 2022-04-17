 Skip to content

MadMan update for 17 April 2022

Update Notes for Patch 1

Share · View all patches · Build 8572857 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1 is now live and with it comes a few changes:

  • The game now runs in Unreal Engine 5
  • Increased the doctor's attack speed
  • Made various changes to the map to slow down pacing
  • Improved Shadows
  • There are now 9 notes spread around the map that will help players uncover the story of what
    happened at the Asylum
  • Added 2 new animations that trigger when the doctor reacts to noise
  • Changed Main Menu appearance

Future updates

  • The next update will be focused on adding voice acting for the player character
