Update Notes for Patch 1

Patch 1 is now live and with it comes a few changes:
- The game now runs in Unreal Engine 5
- Increased the doctor's attack speed
- Made various changes to the map to slow down pacing
- Improved Shadows
- There are now 9 notes spread around the map that will help players uncover the story of what
happened at the Asylum
- Added 2 new animations that trigger when the doctor reacts to noise
- Changed Main Menu appearance
Future updates
- The next update will be focused on adding voice acting for the player character
Changed files in this update