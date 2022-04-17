 Skip to content

Nienix update for 17 April 2022

Adjustable crosshair

Last edited by Wendy

Version 0.55509197

🎯 [Balancing] Hull has been reduced for low-level enemies (level 1-12). This change was made to create a smoother playing experience before getting reasonable gear.
🎯 [Balancing] Mythic-tier item buffs have been slightly reduced.
🎯 [Balancing] Sensor range bonuses from items have been adjusted.
🎯 [UI] The quest information at the leftmost part of the screen now apply the desired font scale.
🎯 [UI] A new options section called "User interface" has been added. Some options have been moved here. An option to change the default crosshair has been added to this section. As-is, there are four variants available.
🎯 [UI] The "Performance" options section has been removed. The setting in that screen has been moved to the "General" section.
🎯 [Bug fix] The legendary drop sound effect previously played on "level" change if the player had equipped a Legendary tiered weapon to a turret slot. This error has been fixed.

