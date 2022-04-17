Verdant Village Patch 0.4.7.1

Quick hotfix for a few outstanding issues with quests that cropped up during the modifications made in 0.4.7. Everything that is addressed shouldn’t have any persistent effect on player progress. The most relevant bug, the minecart not repairing, should leave your mine progress intact as well.
Patch 0.4.7 Full Changelog
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where completing the quest “Unique Spices” wouldn't properly augment progress on the quest “Gardening Aid”. The progress is retroactively synced during this patch as well
- Fixed an issue with the quest "Bribing A Seamstress" would error upon trying to start it
- Fixed an issue where John's quest "A Dangerous Hunt" didn't properly use the player name instead of a variable
- Fixed an issue where Remi's quest "Gardening Aid" would patch incorrectly, this fix resets progress on the quest, but based on what I saw it was impossible to turn in anyway
- Fixed an issue where the minecart wouldn't repair itself during patching if you had already finished the quest, this should not effect mine progress
Changed files in this update