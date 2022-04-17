 Skip to content

SCP: Escape Together update for 17 April 2022

Version 0.4.3-alpha

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

Features

  • Added server config to enable debug logs from the game.
  • Added real-time controllable banner to the main menu.
  • Closet room door is locked until the cutscene ends- which means SCP-173 can't open the door until the lights are back on. You're welcome.
  • A new system is being used for SCP-106 exits, which means 106's exits will now lead into ANY LCZ/HCZ room (non-keycard only), as opposed to a few select hallways.
  • Better authentication logs for servers when players join.
  • Removed the ChatFilterBlockedWords server config. It can be easily re-implemented with plugins.

Bug Fixes

  • Fix checkpoints sometimes not having text above their doors.
  • Fix NPCs not spawning if certain rooms were not provided. Now SCP-049, SCP-106, and SCP-173 will spawn independently of their respective rooms (although SCP-049 will not spawn by default until the security room cutscene is activated). SCP-008, SCP-096, SCP-939, and SCP-966 still rely on their rooms in order to be spawned.
  • Fix mouse staying locked if a popup opened while in-game.
  • SCP-049 and SCP-096 can now open a few doors that they previously could not open.
  • Fix first-time setup screen failing to get available languages and soft-locking the main menu. Translations are now retrieved more reliably as well.
  • Fix "spawnnpc" chat command sometimes not working properly for SCP-106.

API

  • Implemented Plugin Tools, allowing plugins to spawn objects, invisible interacts, buttons, etc.
  • Implemented a plugin-based interface system for entities, making their properties and methods easier to access.
  • Added Room wrapper API.
  • Added SpawnItem overload with Room instead of position and rotation.
  • Add Player.HasHands, Player.Inventory, Player.InventoryCount, Player.InventorySize, Player.HeldItem, Player.WornItem, Player.ClearInventory(), Player.RemoveItem(), Player.RemoveItems(), Player.DropInventory(), Player.DropItem(), Player.DropItems()
  • Add ElevatorTeleport and ScpSpawn events.
  • Add PlayerAuthEvent.Reject()
  • Rename Player.SendPlayerChatMessage() to Player.SendChatMessage()
  • SCP173 now has the ISCP interface (..why didn't it?)

Changed files in this update

SCP: Escape Together Content Depot 1394271
  • Loading history…
SCP: Escape Together Linux Content Depot 1394272
  • Loading history…
