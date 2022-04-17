 Skip to content

Idle Armada update for 17 April 2022

Non-Remake Game Speed Fix

  • Upgrade to Golang v1.18.1
  • Fixed a longstanding math bug in non-remake save slots, related to game speed. The visible battle played out much faster than intended, and is now slowed to the intended speed. Offline calculations were and are unaffected by the bug and fix. If you don't like the change in speed, you can switch back to "Buggy speed" in Settings tab. Again this ONLY applies to the original game, NOT the remake.

Changed files in this update

