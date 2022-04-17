Extended Twitch integration + Quality of life

- Clearer game loading screen
- Notification on save
- Notification on the current years beginning
- More twitch interaction on the score screen
- Possibility to let mods intervene in the game through chat commands
- Change texts in the book
- Cloud-Error-Diagnosis
- Fix for overlapping settings menus
Chat-Commands:
- !msg <message> (Writes a message ingame)
- !addBonusPackage (Adds a correct package to the game)
- !doPackage (Does a package for the player)
- !freeze (Stops all timers)
- !unfreeze (Starts all timers)
- !hurry (Tells the player to hurry)
Changed files in this update