Package Inspector update for 17 April 2022

Extended Twitch integration + Quality of life

Share · View all patches · Build 8572181 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Clearer game loading screen
  • Notification on save
  • Notification on the current years beginning
  • More twitch interaction on the score screen
  • Possibility to let mods intervene in the game through chat commands
  • Change texts in the book
  • Cloud-Error-Diagnosis
  • Fix for overlapping settings menus

Chat-Commands:

  • !msg <message> (Writes a message ingame)
  • !addBonusPackage (Adds a correct package to the game)
  • !doPackage (Does a package for the player)
  • !freeze (Stops all timers)
  • !unfreeze (Starts all timers)
  • !hurry (Tells the player to hurry)
