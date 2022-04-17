 Skip to content

eSail Sailing Simulator update for 17 April 2022

New eSail update 2.1.114

Build 8572058

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This new update fixes a number of small issues:

  1. When jumping to race start in eSail multiplyaer racing, sometimes you could end up on the rocks at the end of the race start line. eSail now jumps you close to the middle of the start line.

  2. We now prevent game restarts in time trials as well as races. This helps avoid reconnection errors. We now also have a 15 minutes max pause for time trials.

  3. Time trials can now be run in Multiplayer +12h. This should make it easier to avoid playing at night!

Changed files in this update

eSail Mac Depot 794863
  • Loading history…
