- Updated Bot Names
- Added A Countdown Option
- Added New Gun Sounds
- Added Lean Without Aiming
- Added New Main Menu
- Fixed Settings
- Fixed Snipers
- Fixed AI Reaction Time
- Fixed Conquest UI
- Fixed Floating Mags
- Fixed Floating Tracers
- Fixed #open-play
- Fixed UI Stuck On Auto
- Fixed Frame-Rate Issues (Somewhat)
- Fixed AI (Somewhat)
- Fixed Masks
Operation Airsoft update for 17 April 2022
2.7 Beta 7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Operation Airsoft Depot 1509421
Operation Airsoft 32 Windows Depot 1509422
