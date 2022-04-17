 Skip to content

Operation Airsoft update for 17 April 2022

2.7 Beta 7

Build 8572039

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated Bot Names
  • Added A Countdown Option
  • Added New Gun Sounds
  • Added Lean Without Aiming
  • Added New Main Menu
  • Fixed Settings
  • Fixed Snipers
  • Fixed AI Reaction Time
  • Fixed Conquest UI
  • Fixed Floating Mags
  • Fixed Floating Tracers
  • Fixed #open-play
  • Fixed UI Stuck On Auto
  • Fixed Frame-Rate Issues (Somewhat)
  • Fixed AI (Somewhat)
  • Fixed Masks

