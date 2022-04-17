English
#########Content##############
New skill: Hit Till They Talk
Skill "UnlivingBrust" now has the evil tag.
Added 5 combat attribution tags in localization files so that they can now be used to make prefixes
New item: Torturer's Guide For [Insert a species name here]. (It can dynamically generate different versions for different readers.)
A copy of Torturer's Guide For Human has been added to a certain officer's office in Liu's PSB.
A reader can learn to use "Hit Till They Talk" from the book.
Some code has been added to make sure a reader that already learned the skill cannot use the book again. (It will be a waste otherwise.)
Added a white space between the text and the progress during loading the save file list.
#########System###############
Items can now teach skills.
简体中文
#########Content##############
新技能：刑讯逼供
技能：『负能量爆发』现在有了邪恶属性。
本地化文本中加入了5个新的战斗属性文本从而使之可以用于前缀的开发。
新物品： 供【此处插入种族名称】阅读的施虐手册。（可以动态生成供不同读者使用的不同版本。）
一份供人类阅读的施虐手册被加入到了疁城公安局某个警官的办公室里。
通过阅读，读者可以掌握技能：刑讯逼供。
加入了一些代码确保已经拥有这个技能的读者无法使用该物品。（否则只会造成浪费。）
在载入存档列表时在文字和进度之间加入了一个空格
#########System###############
物品现在可以传授技能。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 17 April 2022
Update, Version 20220417
English
Changed files in this update