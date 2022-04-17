 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Skeletal Skism update for 17 April 2022

v2.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8571940 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Battle background colors/lighting slightly adjusted

  • Battle background is now layered

  • Sharpened the title text of all interactable main menu screens

(MBE Games Discord)

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.