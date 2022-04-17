(Virus_); - UU_0.4.5

Patch Notes
New
Save Screen
- Re-added a way to delete saves
- Increased number of characters allowed in a name : 10 -> 15
Changes
Levels
-
E1-E4
- Added all FX particles
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that would cause massive frame drops when trying to select a level to play
- Fixed a bug that would cause the "Create Save" button to not display correctly when no save data was detected
- Fixed a bug that prevented the "Create Save" button from being detected when using controller
Changed files in this update