Virus_ (Un-Released) update for 17 April 2022

(Virus_); - UU_0.4.5

Build 8571794

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

New

Save Screen

  • Re-added a way to delete saves
  • Increased number of characters allowed in a name : 10 -> 15
Changes

Levels

  • E1-E4

    • Added all FX particles
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue that would cause massive frame drops when trying to select a level to play
  • Fixed a bug that would cause the "Create Save" button to not display correctly when no save data was detected
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the "Create Save" button from being detected when using controller
