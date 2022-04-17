 Skip to content

Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 17 April 2022

early access 1.16.1

Build 8571766

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • Two new cards! Say hello to Mana Impulse and Mana Potion!
  • Enchantments can now be cast using Spell Mana!
  • You can now add more than one of the same trinket in Custom Runs. In addition to that, you can now set negative values in some of the stats.
  • All the bugs with "Very High" priority in the Known Bugs list have been fixed! Check them out below.

Balance changes

Towers
  • Arcane Rifle

Arcane Rifle has received a rework! In its original state, it didn't play into the spell caster archetype very well. With this change, you'll really want to play spells with it on the board!

  • Attack speed buff: +25% for each current Spell Mana you have -> +20% for each Spell Mana you spent this combat.

  • Mana Artillery

    • Range: (300, 400, 500) -> (400, 500, 600)
    • Magic Damage: (30, 90, 270) -> (50, 150, 450)

Bug Fixes

  • #1: Crystal shooting gun still uses crystals when there is a cloaked enemy
  • #2: If an event causes you to lose trinkets, you can save and reload to get them back
  • #14: Star Power reduces the cost of all Enchantments played not just the first
  • #17: If you have multiple Holy Mantles, there's no indication of the extra protection
  • #18: If you get the avid reading enchantment first turn with mystical feather and spell mastery, it reads as 0 mana, but it costs 1 mana
  • #19: The Sanctuary tutorial is overlapped by the Custom Run button
  • #20: After losing a custom run, when returning to the custom run window, the starting deck is shown correctly. But when you click on a +/- for a card to alter the deck, the deck updates, and becomes a copy of the deck you had when you lost the run.
  • #21: If you lose the Holy mantle or the Book of virtues thanks to an event, they continue to recharge and avoid damage
  • #22: When restarting a Custom Run, it uses your selected campaign deck
