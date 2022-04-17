early access 1.16.1

Highlights
- Two new cards! Say hello to Mana Impulse and Mana Potion!
- Enchantments can now be cast using Spell Mana!
- You can now add more than one of the same trinket in Custom Runs. In addition to that, you can now set negative values in some of the stats.
- All the bugs with "Very High" priority in the Known Bugs list have been fixed! Check them out below.
Balance changes
Towers
- Arcane Rifle
Arcane Rifle has received a rework! In its original state, it didn't play into the spell caster archetype very well. With this change, you'll really want to play spells with it on the board!
-
Attack speed buff: +25% for each current Spell Mana you have -> +20% for each Spell Mana you spent this combat.
-
Mana Artillery
- Range: (300, 400, 500) -> (400, 500, 600)
- Magic Damage: (30, 90, 270) -> (50, 150, 450)
Bug Fixes
- #1: Crystal shooting gun still uses crystals when there is a cloaked enemy
- #2: If an event causes you to lose trinkets, you can save and reload to get them back
- #14: Star Power reduces the cost of all Enchantments played not just the first
- #17: If you have multiple Holy Mantles, there's no indication of the extra protection
- #18: If you get the avid reading enchantment first turn with mystical feather and spell mastery, it reads as 0 mana, but it costs 1 mana
- #19: The Sanctuary tutorial is overlapped by the Custom Run button
- #20: After losing a custom run, when returning to the custom run window, the starting deck is shown correctly. But when you click on a +/- for a card to alter the deck, the deck updates, and becomes a copy of the deck you had when you lost the run.
- #21: If you lose the Holy mantle or the Book of virtues thanks to an event, they continue to recharge and avoid damage
- #22: When restarting a Custom Run, it uses your selected campaign deck
Changed files in this update