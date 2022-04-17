 Skip to content

Movie Quest update for 17 April 2022

EARLY ACCESS LAUNCH!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to Movie Quest!

It's my pleasure to bring another game into the world as a solo developer. It's been a long road and I look forward to making more games and improving my current games. Thank you for all the support!

Remember the times at the movies? Maybe you've got friends all over the world or want to take your hot E-Girl on a date? How will you get together to watch a movie? With Movie Quest you can! Settle down and watch a movie, quest, roleplay, challenge each other to get through a horror show!

Buy the game in early access and receive a bonus!

