Ghostlore update for 17 April 2022

Update 0.304

17 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Note that because this patch changes map generation for hell levels, if you are in a hell level in your save you will need to portal back to seaport and go back to hell island to generate a new map. Changes to item rolls will also not affect items from older saves.

  • Added permadeath mode. Right now there is no way to view lost characters. Screen to view dead characters to come in future patch.
  • Fixed Salamancer doing 3 times the intended damage.
  • Fixed crash during map generation in hell levels.
  • Greatly reduced cooldown on hit effectiveness. Cooldown on hit now scales with damage done.
  • Reduced critical hit multiplier from nothing personal.
  • Reduced HP regen for warden of the forest skill.
  • Slightly reduced critical and attack damage stat affixes.
  • Slightly reduced monster and map size multiplier for hell levels but increased monster scaling difficulty.
  • Increased item pickup radius.
  • Made nighttime slightly less dark.
  • Reduced strength of extra bonus from magic simple glyphs.
  • Reduced experience gain for later hell levels.
  • Gems should now spawn in a smaller range of grades for a given level.
  • Further reduced coin spread in later hell levels (coin amount stays the same, coins are just combined)
