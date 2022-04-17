Update 0.304

Note that because this patch changes map generation for hell levels, if you are in a hell level in your save you will need to portal back to seaport and go back to hell island to generate a new map. Changes to item rolls will also not affect items from older saves.
- Added permadeath mode. Right now there is no way to view lost characters. Screen to view dead characters to come in future patch.
- Fixed Salamancer doing 3 times the intended damage.
- Fixed crash during map generation in hell levels.
- Greatly reduced cooldown on hit effectiveness. Cooldown on hit now scales with damage done.
- Reduced critical hit multiplier from nothing personal.
- Reduced HP regen for warden of the forest skill.
- Slightly reduced critical and attack damage stat affixes.
- Slightly reduced monster and map size multiplier for hell levels but increased monster scaling difficulty.
- Increased item pickup radius.
- Made nighttime slightly less dark.
- Reduced strength of extra bonus from magic simple glyphs.
- Reduced experience gain for later hell levels.
- Gems should now spawn in a smaller range of grades for a given level.
- Further reduced coin spread in later hell levels (coin amount stays the same, coins are just combined)
Changed files in this update