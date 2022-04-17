1.7.5 Test version update

Changelog
- myfinder bluetooth list add disconnect and connect function of bluetooth headset
- Optimize myfinder bluetooth list, display connected bluetooth devices immediately after clicking bluetooth
- Adjust volume message callback code
- myfinder adds the function of selecting the screen where the display is located. At present, there is no function of displaying multiple screens at the same time, because there is still a difficulty in the immersive mode when multiple screens are displayed at the same time.
- Adjust the underlying message loop code and use the winui message loop instead (I don't know the difference between the winui message loop and the normal one ːsteamfacepalmː)
- Adjust the multi-threaded rendering code of the folder interface
Changed depots in testversion branch