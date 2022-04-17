Patch 0.0.3a

First content update :
Major changes :
- 5 new enemy characters and encounters with these characters added!
- 3 new battle maps and 3 story maps added
- 4 new artifacts
- Map specific boss fights implemented - with 1 map so far - more on this later.
- New story encounter mechanics ( now story encounter decisions affects the map difficulty slightly )
- Ascensions ( up to ascension 3 ) are unlockable! The difficulty will increase on every ascension level, which will let everybody enjoy this game on their own difficulty.
- Due ascension system base game ( no ascension ) is slightly weaker - however who has beaten it previously ascension lvl 1 should be unlocked!
- Further ascensions will be updated every couple of days as I find interesting ways to adjust difficulty.
- Achievements are disabled for couple of days while I`m doing the visuals for them, HOWEVER they are still counting your wins, beaten ascensions, won combat encounters, loses etc. As soon as the achievement system is active you will claim all rewards you earned - like different skins, new artifacts etc.
Map changes :
- Instead of 3 separate maps you can see the whole scenario on 1 updated map.
- Will enable the next map as soon as I am happy with the quality, which might be delayed until mid-week update.
Bug fixes / minor changes:
- Talent training bug has been fixed.
- Added reminder to use talents.
- Changed game over text and victory text.
- Changed button locations - now properly aligned.
Lots of small balance changes which I will not list - but basically burn/poison builds are weaker, berserker talent is a bit weaker and minion health is larger.
Please let me know if you have any issue on discord or discussions. Probably on this large update you might encounter some problems, but I will fix them ASAP.
Changed files in this update