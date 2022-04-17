 Skip to content

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 17 April 2022

[Ver 0.1.04170] Update Info

[Ver 0.1.04170] Update Info
Build 8571493

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)

  • Fixed of Ms. Nekomata's tail.
  • Fixed a problem with Ms. Lizard's shin pads that were hidden.
  • Asking Ms. Harpy to take a break properly.
  • Improved operation when selecting cat meal list.
  • Fixed to the result notation when "giving up on the adventure" is selected.
  • Fixed so that material items are not created on the outside wall of the store room in the dungeon.
  • Fixed the "Friendship" title effect to only affect the main character's surroundings.
  • Fixed a bug that stopped progress when treasure chests were destroyed.
  • Fixed a bug where standing in a fire pillar would not take damage.
  • Fixed a bug that insured the equipment of Friends.
  • Fixed translation errors(English only).
