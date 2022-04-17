[Ver 0.1.04170] Update Info

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
- Fixed of Ms. Nekomata's tail.
- Fixed a problem with Ms. Lizard's shin pads that were hidden.
- Asking Ms. Harpy to take a break properly.
- Improved operation when selecting cat meal list.
- Fixed to the result notation when "giving up on the adventure" is selected.
- Fixed so that material items are not created on the outside wall of the store room in the dungeon.
- Fixed the "Friendship" title effect to only affect the main character's surroundings.
- Fixed a bug that stopped progress when treasure chests were destroyed.
- Fixed a bug where standing in a fire pillar would not take damage.
- Fixed a bug that insured the equipment of Friends.
- Fixed translation errors(English only).
Changed files in this update