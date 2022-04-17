New Build Patch #3 (Test Branch)

New Build Patch #3
Change Log
- Time now ticks slower with six second equaling one minute in-game (10:1).
- Improved the IC Analyze window to show Matrix Cohesion, and better display the IC name and rank.
- Rebuilt the way contracts and systems are generated. Previously every contract in the workshop board had a system generated, and every employee for every system had their personal system generated. This lead to A LOT of unused systems being generated, but allowed for more detail contract descriptions. Now the contract systems and employee systems are generated when the contract is accepted, which significantly cuts down on unnecessary system bloat. However this means the contract descriptions can only be generic.
- Capped the number of each type of system that can be generated.
- During contract generation that is a chance that the contract will use an existing system. The odds of this scales as the system count of that type approaches the cap, until it is guaranteed.
- Nodes in previously hacked systems will keep their unlocked status for future hacks unless you set off an active alert, or disconnect (instead of logging out).
- Locked-out inputs while your avatar is crashing in cyberspace
- Tweaked the size of the interaction range, and slightly adjusted the location of objects in the safehouse to help avoid interacting with the wrong object.
- Reworked the mechanics for logging into cyberspace which should prevent the crash-bug. Note: I couldn't recreate the crash, but I found something that could cause a crash and fixed that.
- Fixed a bug with the training buttons that required you to have 11 motivation, instead of 10.
- Updated the on-hover tooltip for Health to help breakdown where it's derived from.
- Increased all non-zero difficulty contracts by ¥10.
- Increased the range and number of contracts offered.
- Tweaked the rate of XP decay for Fitness, Quickness, and Fortitude. Removed the XP decay for Mobility.
- Truncated the XP values displayed in the character screen.
- The landlord is collecting rent once more. It will be deducted from your account at midnight.
