Patch 0.9.9a - Happy Easter

New Content:
Added MK214 50mm Cannon
HE - Red tracer belt
Me262 - 1 x MK214 50mm | Weapons Preset Added
37mm, 45mm and 50mm HE bullets now deal Area of effect damage.
NS-37 - AOE 5m radius
NS-45 - AOE 10m radius
Mk215 - AOE 10m radius
Added explosion speed of sound delay echo on the NS-45 and the MK214 cannons.
This will cause you to hear the bullet impact once the sound travels to the player.
Bug Fixes:
Bullets now explode on predicted contact point rather than based off where the bullet currently is.
Changed files in this update