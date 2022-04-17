 Skip to content

Vincemus - Air Combat update for 17 April 2022

Patch 0.9.9a - Happy Easter

Patch 0.9.9a - Happy Easter

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content:

Added MK214 50mm Cannon
HE - Red tracer belt

Me262 - 1 x MK214 50mm | Weapons Preset Added

37mm, 45mm and 50mm HE bullets now deal Area of effect damage.

NS-37 - AOE 5m radius
NS-45 - AOE 10m radius
Mk215 - AOE 10m radius

Added explosion speed of sound delay echo on the NS-45 and the MK214 cannons.
This will cause you to hear the bullet impact once the sound travels to the player.

Bug Fixes:

Bullets now explode on predicted contact point rather than based off where the bullet currently is.

