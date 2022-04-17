 Skip to content

Out of Sight Playtest update for 17 April 2022

Change Log: 711

Share · View all patches · Build 8571270 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed hide input prompt showing for desk when already hiding in locker
  • Fixed office desk pivot point and sorting orders
  • Improved Alarm music to main music transition
  • Fixed issue where enemy could hear noise in an in closed room
  • Buffed up enemy footstep listener to 2 footsteps
  • Improved game feel by speeding up camera hacking, alarm timings, enemy search cooldowns
  • Improved room 9 match 2 sequence by removing an extra step
  • Removed hold "point to other player" gameObject. Obsolete feature.
  • Misc code compile warning clean up
  • Fixed distraction panel still showing when hacking tutorial unlocked
  • Updated distraction device graphic on tutorial.
  • Fixed layering order of green cirlcles in room 9.
  • Fixed layering of objects on desk table in room 5.
  • Fixed enemy not getting to light switch before turning lights back on
  • Fixed enemy hearing. Now prioritises footsteps over distraction device
  • Fixed distraction tutorial video not showing
  • Fixed UI help panel timer not exiting properly
  • Fixed all the room exit/entry triggers
  • Added hide timer to the UI help panel to auto hide after X seconds
  • Fixed players input prompt offset
  • Added collider to office chair in room 4. Corrected sorting order for objects on room 4 desk. Corrected sorting order for papers on floor of room 4. Updated Wall Monitor in bottom of room 6 to latest prefab version (now in correct sorting order and interactable).
  • Fixed Teleporting to another scene (Boss -> NPC Room)
