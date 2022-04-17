- Fixed hide input prompt showing for desk when already hiding in locker
- Fixed office desk pivot point and sorting orders
- Improved Alarm music to main music transition
- Fixed issue where enemy could hear noise in an in closed room
- Buffed up enemy footstep listener to 2 footsteps
- Improved game feel by speeding up camera hacking, alarm timings, enemy search cooldowns
- Improved room 9 match 2 sequence by removing an extra step
- Removed hold "point to other player" gameObject. Obsolete feature.
- Misc code compile warning clean up
- Fixed distraction panel still showing when hacking tutorial unlocked
- Updated distraction device graphic on tutorial.
- Fixed layering order of green cirlcles in room 9.
- Fixed layering of objects on desk table in room 5.
- Fixed enemy not getting to light switch before turning lights back on
- Fixed enemy hearing. Now prioritises footsteps over distraction device
- Fixed distraction tutorial video not showing
- Fixed UI help panel timer not exiting properly
- Fixed all the room exit/entry triggers
- Added hide timer to the UI help panel to auto hide after X seconds
- Fixed players input prompt offset
- Added collider to office chair in room 4. Corrected sorting order for objects on room 4 desk. Corrected sorting order for papers on floor of room 4. Updated Wall Monitor in bottom of room 6 to latest prefab version (now in correct sorting order and interactable).
- Fixed Teleporting to another scene (Boss -> NPC Room)
Out of Sight Playtest update for 17 April 2022
Change Log: 711
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update