Dummynation update for 17 April 2022

Update

I have uploaded a new update that should fix most of the reported crashes. In addition I made some tweaks to the gameplay:

  • The cost of the diplomatic actions is now cheaper and much less exponential for weaker countries.
  • Some balancing to the research bonuses.
  • AIs won't attack blindly trying to recover lost territories and will be better at recruiting new units.

However this changes will break previous saved games, so if you want to finish a game you can go back to the previous build through the Steam betas menu.

