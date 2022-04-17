Update 1.4.16

Hey there!
Since we've added a few new features and items, we're going to call this a small update, though the entire purpose was to fix a few more minor bugs.
New:
- Blue Hood sold in Sleepy Haven
- Ban and Moderator add/remove options for your world
- When a player is banned from a game, they get a pop up showing that they were banned
- Placeable Forge and Cauldron - auto unlock recipe in respective skills at level 10
- Placeable ladder - auto unlock recipe at level 13 carpentry
Improved:
- Cobalt chopping axe doesn't show weapon stats, just tool stats
- Astral Greatsword and Grimwick's Bane has become bigger to align with the other two handed weapon increases
- Quest item conditions - how items are counted towards quests has been corrected to account for dropping, crafting, getting out of chest, etc.
- Architecture crafting window now shows Architecture instead of Carpentry
- Healing staff now gains far less XP when you heal yourself versus healing others. Heal your friends
- Can place structures (wells, sheds, etc.) on top of stone tiles now
- Changed named of a job board quest to better reflect what you were asked to get
- Removed two testing house plots that aren't supposed to be in. If you bought these 100 gold plots, you can retrieve your items, but can't place anything else there
- The Collector quest - new name "The Schematic" and has updated map markers for less confusion
Fixed:
- Tools now show proper crit rate
- After defeating Harkin, you can now continue on the quest
- Small place you could get stuck between a rock and a hard place (another rock... of course)
- A flickering issue when trying to rotate building pieces
- Tools no longer give XP and cannot unlock skills
- Floating goblin leaf in goblin camp
- Issue with placing spirit anchor in places you shouldn't be able to
- When dying with any menu open, it now forces the menus to close so you can move as a ghost
- Various housing plots the weren't flat to place building blocks on
- The Big Boom loading issues
- Fixed a bug with displaying minimum weapon damage in tool tips
- Fixed a bug with radial pickup system
