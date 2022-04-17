 Skip to content

Swords 'n Magic and Stuff update for 17 April 2022

Update 1.4.16

Update 1.4.16

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there!

Since we've added a few new features and items, we're going to call this a small update, though the entire purpose was to fix a few more minor bugs.

New:

  • Blue Hood sold in Sleepy Haven
  • Ban and Moderator add/remove options for your world
  • When a player is banned from a game, they get a pop up showing that they were banned
  • Placeable Forge and Cauldron - auto unlock recipe in respective skills at level 10
  • Placeable ladder - auto unlock recipe at level 13 carpentry

Improved:

  • Cobalt chopping axe doesn't show weapon stats, just tool stats
  • Astral Greatsword and Grimwick's Bane has become bigger to align with the other two handed weapon increases
  • Quest item conditions - how items are counted towards quests has been corrected to account for dropping, crafting, getting out of chest, etc.
  • Architecture crafting window now shows Architecture instead of Carpentry
  • Healing staff now gains far less XP when you heal yourself versus healing others. Heal your friends
  • Can place structures (wells, sheds, etc.) on top of stone tiles now
  • Changed named of a job board quest to better reflect what you were asked to get
  • Removed two testing house plots that aren't supposed to be in. If you bought these 100 gold plots, you can retrieve your items, but can't place anything else there
  • The Collector quest - new name "The Schematic" and has updated map markers for less confusion

Fixed:

  • Tools now show proper crit rate
  • After defeating Harkin, you can now continue on the quest
  • Small place you could get stuck between a rock and a hard place (another rock... of course)
  • A flickering issue when trying to rotate building pieces
  • Tools no longer give XP and cannot unlock skills
  • Floating goblin leaf in goblin camp
  • Issue with placing spirit anchor in places you shouldn't be able to
  • When dying with any menu open, it now forces the menus to close so you can move as a ghost
  • Various housing plots the weren't flat to place building blocks on
  • The Big Boom loading issues
  • Fixed a bug with displaying minimum weapon damage in tool tips
  • Fixed a bug with radial pickup system

