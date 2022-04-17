 Skip to content

AI Roguelite update for 17 April 2022

04/16/2022

04/16/2022

Build 8570881

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Hopefully fixed issue where a small subset of players couldn't do anything except go to a new area (it seems to have been related to a foreign language settings where decimal points are assumed to be commas instead of periods)
  • Turned off "new location" event for now because it's too jarring/buggy
  • Turned off "[character] sees that you are wearing the" text event for now because it wasn't working as well as expected
