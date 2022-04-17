 Skip to content

Isles of Pangaea update for 17 April 2022

Multiplayer Fixes (Update 0.10.24.5)

Share · View all patches · Build 8570857 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixes:

Now if you join a server after leaving a server on the same map, existing creatures will be cleared, and then initial creature states will load from the server.

The "Play" button is now clickable if you connect to a server, enter the game as a creature, and leave the game with that creature, or if that creature dies.

The "Play" button is now clickable if you connect to a server, enter the game as a creature, and if that creature dies.

Pressing the "N" key is no longer toggling nightvision mode, because it shouldn't have been doing that in the first place. The "V" key is still the toggle for nightvision mode while playing a creature.

