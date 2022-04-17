 Skip to content

Princess&Blade update for 17 April 2022

Minor repair on April 17

1: FSR may cause some graphics cards to crash, so the shutdown function is added. It is off by default

2: Fixed the bug that the boss attack may cause players to be unable to attack and dodge

