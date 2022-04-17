Update on April 17th

- Added game progress display on save interface
- Added game icon
- Operation guide adds handle tips
- Optimize the delay of the special effects of being hit
- Modify the terrain of the Kunlun Mountain spawn point
- Optimize the aerial jumping point of Kunlun Mountains
- Optimized the switching of medicine reply handle and keyboard key prompt
- Increase the release prompt of the ultimate move
- Fix the bug that the controller backpack interface returns
- Reduce the recovery time of the first level BOSS hit
- Increase the collision volume of fire-weary damage
- Increase the attack distance of BOSS Venom in the second level
- The attack direction of the handle is changed to the right joystick, and the attack key is changed to the RB key
- Adjusted the value of elixirs and herbs to restore qi and blood
- When the runestone slot is empty, the runestones will be automatically equipped.
- Increase the size of the sound adjustment button in the options
- Migrate the project to the official version of Unreal 5
