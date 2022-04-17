 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

山海皆可平 update for 17 April 2022

Update on April 17th

Share · View all patches · Build 8570813 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added game progress display on save interface
  2. Added game icon
  3. Operation guide adds handle tips
  4. Optimize the delay of the special effects of being hit
  5. Modify the terrain of the Kunlun Mountain spawn point
  6. Optimize the aerial jumping point of Kunlun Mountains
  7. Optimized the switching of medicine reply handle and keyboard key prompt
  8. Increase the release prompt of the ultimate move
  9. Fix the bug that the controller backpack interface returns
  10. Reduce the recovery time of the first level BOSS hit
  11. Increase the collision volume of fire-weary damage
  12. Increase the attack distance of BOSS Venom in the second level
  13. The attack direction of the handle is changed to the right joystick, and the attack key is changed to the RB key
  14. Adjusted the value of elixirs and herbs to restore qi and blood
  15. When the runestone slot is empty, the runestones will be automatically equipped.
  16. Increase the size of the sound adjustment button in the options
  17. Migrate the project to the official version of Unreal 5
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.