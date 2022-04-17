Performance improvements
Added visual feedback on the table for when a card can be played
Collection book cards that cannot be added to a deck are now disabled, with a tooltip explaining why
A red background is now shown on deck cards that do not match a decks factions
Putting the book away now prompts for unsaved deck changes
Added tooltips to the book faction icons
The ability to create new decks is now unlocked at level 5 to help with the new player learning curve
Tokens now say Token on the card instead of Creature
Grayscale cards now means token, hiding rarity means it didn't start in your deck
Fixed a case that caused an infinite loading screen when connecting to the private room
Cards & Tankards update for 17 April 2022
Version 0.16.1 release notes
