v0.2.3 Patch Notes

v0.2.3 ( April 16, 2022 )
General Changes
- The 3v3 bracket no longer supports queueing as a premade team of 3.
-> Effectively, 3v3 has been replaced with "3v3 Solo Queue".
-> MMR will still be shared with the current 3v3 rating.
-> Grouped solo queue teams in 3v3 will now always have exactly one healer.
- Grouped solo queue teams in 2v2 and 3v3 will no longer allow multiple of the same Titan.
- Removed the "X in queue" text on queues and replaced with an ETA (e.g. ETA <1 min).
-> There was always confusion around what the number meant, and I think an ETA is more valuable.
-> The ETA is based on how long it took for recent players to find a match.
- Added an option in UI settings to lock action bars.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with earning Obols (already hotfixed).
- Fixed an issue where targets could still be stunned with Corporeal Protection on (already hotfixed).
- Fixed an issue where Virtuous Bonding could be cast while stunned or incapacitiated.
Balance Changes
Anthriel
- New spell: Mace Swing. Instant cast melee swing of your mace that deals 5 damage. No CD.
- Holy Strike cooldown has been reduced to 7 seconds (down from 10 seconds).
- Righteous Cleansing damage has been increased to 25 (up from 16).
Volen
- Shadow strike no longer has a slow.
- Shadow strike no longer has a healing reduction.
- New spell: "Shank".
-> "Adds 1 combo point, deals 1 damage to the target and slows them by 65% for 5 seconds. In addition, reduces the healing taken by the target by 25% for 6 seconds."
Changed files in this update