DeadPoly update for 17 April 2022

Patch 0.0.4e

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Build part expansion
  • New defense tier (Concrete) {More items to come in future updates!}
  • Defense tier adjustment (Wood > Concrete > Metal)
  • Metal defenses are immune to all melee now
  • You can no longer build in other people's base claim
  • Base claim is now a square (because it's no longer a round), and is larger
  • Base claim no longer deals damage to other build parts
  • Build parts built inside of a base claim should automatically update their owners to the flag owners every 60 seconds
  • Massive Melee code rework aimed at addressing the no-melee bug on multiplayer servers
  • New collectibles
  • More achievements!
  • Records now have the song name in the item description

