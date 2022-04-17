- Build part expansion
- New defense tier (Concrete) {More items to come in future updates!}
- Defense tier adjustment (Wood > Concrete > Metal)
- Metal defenses are immune to all melee now
- You can no longer build in other people's base claim
- Base claim is now a square (because it's no longer a round), and is larger
- Base claim no longer deals damage to other build parts
- Build parts built inside of a base claim should automatically update their owners to the flag owners every 60 seconds
- Massive Melee code rework aimed at addressing the no-melee bug on multiplayer servers
- New collectibles
- More achievements!
- Records now have the song name in the item description
DeadPoly update for 17 April 2022
Patch 0.0.4e
Patchnotes via Steam Community
