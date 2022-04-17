- Added levels to Blueprint Crafting, which allows you to build equipment in green/blue/purple tier (later on maybe orange). Improve your blueprints by simply crafting the item or reading additional blueprints for it. This currently works only for weapons, equipment, and ammo (ammo has increased yield in higher tier).
- You can now stash crafting materials in the "global bank", which is now separated in 3 tabs: Resource, Weapon and Equipment. NOTE: Items which can be bought in stations, like Iron, Copper, Titanium, etc, cannot be stashed.
- Added chance for stations to buy most crafting materials. Later on I might enable stashing those in the bank.
- Added Scrap and Refined Metal to station markets in Arena Mode.
- Increased time to refresh quests and crew for hire in stations.
- Fixed Ancient Relic spawning without moving.
- Fixed UI stutter when learning a new blueprint.
- Fixed mines not spawning properly.
Star Valor update for 17 April 2022
Small Patch - 1.4.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update