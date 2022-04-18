Minor Patch 22028

Hey everyone! We have a new patch with new quality of life features as well as bug fixes.
Patch Type: Minor
Patch Number: 22028
Build Numbers for all Platforms: 22204
New Features/Systems
- Polished Create Account and Keyboard Usability.
- Major Polishing on Shard Selection:
- Filter by region
- Show home shard always on top
- Sort by name
- Sort by shard population
- Make shard names human readable
- The next Main Story Quest is always displayed in your inventory.
- Added extra inventory pages and cosmetic inventory tabs.
- Equipment slots position and rotation can now be customized.
- "Beater Gear" and "Arik's Gauntlet" rewards are now available in the Nexus District store if you have them unlocked.
- New in-game referral system. Refer players to Zenith using your code to get exclusive Beater Gear cosmetics! 1 point per referral, 10 points for the full set! The referral screen can be found in the Social tab alongside your friend list. Use it to check the current number of points you have or to enter the name of the player that referred you. Linking your Discord account and adding a referrer will also give you 1 point each. You can pick your rewards up at the Nexus District store.
Feature/System Updates
- Polished Guild Creation UI.
- Show contribution and reward tier medals when completing events.
- Rewards pop ups for quests. Show item rewards in the public event pop ups.
- Add party member count to UI, increase max party member count to 8.
- Opening and closing the in-game menu is now much faster.
- Added modifier descriptions to item and godstone tooltips.
- Make the starter weapons trash-able. Add a repeatable quest to Mika in Galian Plains that gives new starter swords or launchers (depending on which class you are). That way if you trash your original starter weapons you can replace them later on.
- Distance grabbing is now disabled while in combat, to prevent accidentally grabbing loot.
- Add player's email and account ID as tooltip to the login screen.
- PS4: Update Shard Filter availability properly when coming from PSN Only.
- Godstones now properly say when they are fully leveled
- Hide "remaining XP" on logout panel when level 40 because the value was misleading
- Improved readability of in-game system messages (shard restart warnings)
- Redesigned Agreements for better performance (paging instead of scrolling)
Resolved Issues
- Fix some enemy AOEs not being visible on Quest.
- Prevent Arboruht and other enemies from not counting towards Public Events when kited out of the PE.
- Fix overlapping quest journal lines.
- The in-game menu could be opened while loading which could cause accidental interactions. Also, disabled spells and weapon grabbing while loading. This also solves the issue that items (e.g. food) could be grabbed and lost while loading.
- Fixed issue that role-levels were not properly updated in Godstones UI. Also fixed issue that current role button was not properly disabled, so it was possible to switch to the same role the player already had.
- Fixed "Must Shroom" quest completing without going to NPC
- Fixed Quadruped mobs sliding
- Fix base godstones getting regranted on every login and level up.
- Fix synthesis stations breaking when taking out stacks of different qualities.
- Fix Shin quest in Forest 2 not rewarding the player.
- The help menu now works properly on all platforms.
- 'Shrooms in the Desert' quest now has a Boundary Circle indicating location of the Pond.
- 'Noodles to the Palace, Pronto' quest now completes at Amani in Emerald Palace.
- 'Mikas Large Order' quest now available from Brimm at level 40 and Tier-2 Rosemary Rare Mushroom Noodles.
- Fixed Oculus ID not showing up anywhere; this also caused players on Oculus to show up as offline in the party list and broke all tooltips in the login area (for Create Account and Login)
- Fixed Vivox Volume Slider (its range went too high); it's still possible to create distortions when going all the way up and the other player is at max volume but this should now happen much less frequently
- Collect - Fire Seeds quest: Fixed incorrect "Return to" text.
- Floating Island Treasure quest: Fixed incorrect pre-requisites, separated collect nodes for better tracking.
- Fixed framedrop issues in credits.
- Fixed godstone points not saving properly.
- Updated the current epic equipment to have the same stats as the retired legendary equipment.
- Players are no longer able to sell the Orange Creamsicle Smoothie Recipe.
- Avatars' feet now have proper IK and don't clip through the ground.
