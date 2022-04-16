 Skip to content

On Your Hands update for 16 April 2022

On Your Hands Day 1 Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update to On Your Hands has been released, version 1.8. The update should be applied automatically when you restart On Your Hands. The major changes include:

  • MAP00: Intro screen can now be skipped
  • MAP00: Intro screen will no longer play on return to menu
  • MAP00: Added a version number to the bottom left corner for ease of debugging and bug reporting
  • MAP01: Glasses are now picked up automatically
  • MAP01: Intro text can now be skipped through
  • MAP01: Addressed an issue where playing through the level too fast might cause lines to play in an odd order
  • MAP02: Fixed an exploit where you could skip to the final checkpoint by shooting purple magic at the tall spiral pillar
  • MAP03: Fixed an issue where subtitles played too fast
  • MAP04: Fixed an issue where subtitles displayed as a single block
  • MAP05: Various issues with Wanderers getting to where they need to be, and saving/loading, have been addressed
  • MAP05: Improved performance in wire puzzle room
  • MAP05: Wanderers will now be alseep in their capsules prior to be released
  • MAP05: Added force field to entrace of temporary platform puzzle
  • MAP06: Added a hole in the fence at the construction site
  • MAP06: Construction Bot should no longer get stuck if you raise a pillar while he goes over it
  • MAP06: Fixed an issue with clipping text
  • MAP06: Players are now disallowed from teleporting on top of the Oobl Statue
  • MAP06: Changed pillars in Construction Bot puzzle to be static if they aren't necessary to be toggled
  • MAP07: Removed a tutorial book in the library
  • MAP07: If a player gets themselves stuck in the left side cathedral puzzle, both doors will now reopen upon finishing the puzzle
  • MAP08: Ice Trap collision improved to be more generous
  • MAP10: Falling out of the spaceship now has a unique death message
  • Various: Cut an old behavior where players could throw boxes with Indigo Magic
  • Various: Magic entries on codex now appear in proper place
  • Various: Drowning now has a sound associated
  • Various: Spelchecking

As always, please use the discord server, twitter messages, or steam forums to report any issues.

