On Your Hands Day 1 Patch

An update to On Your Hands has been released, version 1.8. The update should be applied automatically when you restart On Your Hands. The major changes include:
- MAP00: Intro screen can now be skipped
- MAP00: Intro screen will no longer play on return to menu
- MAP00: Added a version number to the bottom left corner for ease of debugging and bug reporting
- MAP01: Glasses are now picked up automatically
- MAP01: Intro text can now be skipped through
- MAP01: Addressed an issue where playing through the level too fast might cause lines to play in an odd order
- MAP02: Fixed an exploit where you could skip to the final checkpoint by shooting purple magic at the tall spiral pillar
- MAP03: Fixed an issue where subtitles played too fast
- MAP04: Fixed an issue where subtitles displayed as a single block
- MAP05: Various issues with Wanderers getting to where they need to be, and saving/loading, have been addressed
- MAP05: Improved performance in wire puzzle room
- MAP05: Wanderers will now be alseep in their capsules prior to be released
- MAP05: Added force field to entrace of temporary platform puzzle
- MAP06: Added a hole in the fence at the construction site
- MAP06: Construction Bot should no longer get stuck if you raise a pillar while he goes over it
- MAP06: Fixed an issue with clipping text
- MAP06: Players are now disallowed from teleporting on top of the Oobl Statue
- MAP06: Changed pillars in Construction Bot puzzle to be static if they aren't necessary to be toggled
- MAP07: Removed a tutorial book in the library
- MAP07: If a player gets themselves stuck in the left side cathedral puzzle, both doors will now reopen upon finishing the puzzle
- MAP08: Ice Trap collision improved to be more generous
- MAP10: Falling out of the spaceship now has a unique death message
- Various: Cut an old behavior where players could throw boxes with Indigo Magic
- Various: Magic entries on codex now appear in proper place
- Various: Drowning now has a sound associated
- Various: Spelchecking
As always, please use the discord server, twitter messages, or steam forums to report any issues.
