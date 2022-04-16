Word Escape - Puzzle Mode Update

Version 2.0 patch notes:
Major update - Puzzle mode
- New game mode added. Puzzle mode option added to the main menu, with an initial release of 30 levels to play. Something for those who were looking for a more carefully thought out, less stressful approach. In puzzle mode, acheivements are disabled.
Gameplay improvements - Lava mode
- The camera position has been adjusted. The player now has had wider field of view, allowing more letters to be seen on screen.
- The character position has been shifted forwards which allows the player to see more available letters behind them.
- Player base movement speed has been increased from 4 m/s to 5m/s.
- The starting position of the lava has been adjusted to allow the player more time initially. To compensate for this, the acceleration of the lava wave has been increased slightly.
Minor updates
- Huge dictionary update which has removed a lot of proper nouns and added in many more words. Thank you to anyone who pointed out that certain words were not included, these have now been added.
- The Word Escape icon in the taskbar has been updated.
- Fixed an exploit which allowed players to select a letter diagonally through the corners of tiles.
- Adjusted UI scaling on the leaderboards so that entires are shown clearly without overlap.
- Fixed a visual bug where two letter words were not erroring correctly.
We would love to hear feedback on any of the changes documented above, or any suggestions for the future as we continue to refine Word Escape. Please leave a steam review with any comments you may have!
Changed files in this update