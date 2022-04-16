 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Breakwaters update for 16 April 2022

-UI improvement and quick bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8570147 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.05
-Fixed a null ref in the boat menu if you opened it to edit a boat while the boat in the boat yard was not a player built boat
-Improve pause menu text quality
-Rare Null ref fix in combat logic when exiting the game
-Fixed a UI reference issue to the Glider boat pip

Changed files in this update

Breakwaters Depot 1203181
  • Loading history…
Breakwaters beta Depot 1203182
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.