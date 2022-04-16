v0.5.05
-Fixed a null ref in the boat menu if you opened it to edit a boat while the boat in the boat yard was not a player built boat
-Improve pause menu text quality
-Rare Null ref fix in combat logic when exiting the game
-Fixed a UI reference issue to the Glider boat pip
Breakwaters update for 16 April 2022
-UI improvement and quick bug fixes
