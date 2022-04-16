 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 16 April 2022

Minor bug fixes and improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.04
-Setup a warning to appear in the main menu if your game is using a very high screen resolution. Some computers can run at this res fine, but many times its a Unity bug where it took the desktop resolution and used it as default res. This is often seen happening on new builds only and only one time.
-Hardened up some logic related to file loading
-Improved Titan cage spawn logic to put it on the ocean floor each time instead of on the terrain floor
-Updated Titan Cage island geo to make it taller
-Fixed Pirate Base Village and Pirate Base Tower crates not saving looted inventory correctly

