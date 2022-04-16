 Skip to content

The 100-Player Twitch Chat Party Pack update for 16 April 2022

You now get 2 HP in Minesweeper Extreme: 100

Last edited by Wendy

Hey there!

A small update for all you Minesweeper Extreme: 100 fans.

  • Your character now has 2 HP instead of 1 HP. Since you can die on the first mine, this will hopefully make the game feel less unfair.

  • When you take your first hit, you will have 5 seconds of invincibility so if you want to dig in a straight line really quick, you now have the ability to do that. But only for 5 seconds. Be quick about it.

  • I have started writing the code which will let you customize your minesweeper games. It'll take me at least a week to have an early version of this ready. My plan is to let you change some elements of the game, such as

  • Increasing your HP (1/2/3/4)

  • Increasing the HP for everyone in the chat (1/2/3)

  • Countdown timer

  • How often earthquakes happen (15/30/45/60/90/120 seconds)

  • Earthquakes enabled/disabled

  • Size of the starting grid

Everyone has their own minesweeper preferences, so I'll do the best I can to give you some more control there.

Let me know if you have any questions or feedback, and I hope you enjoy the new update!

-Jaime

