You now get 2 HP in Minesweeper Extreme: 100

Hey there!
A small update for all you Minesweeper Extreme: 100 fans.
-
Your character now has 2 HP instead of 1 HP. Since you can die on the first mine, this will hopefully make the game feel less unfair.
-
When you take your first hit, you will have 5 seconds of invincibility so if you want to dig in a straight line really quick, you now have the ability to do that. But only for 5 seconds. Be quick about it.
-
I have started writing the code which will let you customize your minesweeper games. It'll take me at least a week to have an early version of this ready. My plan is to let you change some elements of the game, such as
-
Increasing your HP (1/2/3/4)
-
Increasing the HP for everyone in the chat (1/2/3)
-
Countdown timer
-
How often earthquakes happen (15/30/45/60/90/120 seconds)
-
Earthquakes enabled/disabled
-
Size of the starting grid
Everyone has their own minesweeper preferences, so I'll do the best I can to give you some more control there.
Let me know if you have any questions or feedback, and I hope you enjoy the new update!
-Jaime
Changed files in this update