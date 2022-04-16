Quick fix on GP Rewards from XP (Inn). It was scaling too much early on. It's been fixed to be additive although it isn't optimal and may need to be updated after launch.
RogueStone update for 16 April 2022
Quick Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
