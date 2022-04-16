 Skip to content

RogueStone update for 16 April 2022

Quick Fix

Build 8569655 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick fix on GP Rewards from XP (Inn). It was scaling too much early on. It's been fixed to be additive although it isn't optimal and may need to be updated after launch.

