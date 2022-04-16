- New lightning model. Previously, for performance, only a limited number of lights can be active on the screen at once. This would result in lights being toggled on and off and was particularly noticeable in mazes with a lot of gems or with a lot of citizens walking around with lanterns at night. This new lighting model will support all the lights at once!
- Performance improvements. Along with the new lighting model comes GPU performance improvements. In late game testing with large villages/defenses, frame rates have been improved by 12-18%.
- If a general worker drops off the last needed resource for a construction and they have time, they will go ahead and construct the building. This should avoid those awkward moments where the last resource is dropped, then a worker on the other side of the map needs to come over and construct, resulting in a building not being constructed in time.
- Possible stability improvements for those rare individuals having issues. There was a small population (under 3%) that were crashing after a few hours of gameplay. I was unable to find the source of those crashes, and it seemed to root deeply in the Unity engine. This update includes a full Unity version upgrade and it should hopefully address the stability issue a few were having. If you were having this issue, please let me know if this is corrected or not!
Exodus Borealis update for 16 April 2022
Patch Notes - Version 6.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Exodus Borealis Shared Depot 1528811
- Loading history…
Exodus Borealis Executable Depot 1528812
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update