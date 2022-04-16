 Skip to content

Software Inc. update for 16 April 2022

Patch notes for Beta 1.1.19

Last edited by Wendy

Changes

  • All car models updated

Fixes

  • Fixed fire alarms being animated on load
  • Fixed being able to place wind turbine in the middle of road and vice versa
  • Fixed bugs that would cause employees to get stuck until reload when deleting elevators they were using
  • Fixed game sometimes failing to restore stolen or burnt furniture

Patch notes for Beta 1.1.18

Changes

  • Made it take a little longer before lead designers quit over unmet demands
  • Team changes in project management is now also applied instantly for support, marketing and update tasks
  • Moved notifications out of the way of the money label in build mode
  • Added option to update tech for project management

Fixes

  • Fixed wall furniture not getting collisions updated when dragging wall out
  • Made lead designers move computer if they are at work when they demand a private office and made them better at picking private offices when it happens
  • Fixed employees sometimes not waiting for IT to finish fixing their assigned computers before moving onto another free computer

Patch notes for Beta 1.1.17

Changes

  • Save files and some settings are now synced with Steam Cloud
  • Canteens and lounges are no longer treated as special rooms when assigned to teams, so employees stop avoiding them
  • Furniture that contains perishables can now define a expiration date, to avoid paying for a full refill every day

Fixes

  • Game will no longer load mods with invalid name generators instead of failing silently during gameplay
  • Fixed a couple of edge cases when placing single room duplicate in existing room, using wall drag or rectangle split causing game to break

