Patch notes for Beta 1.1.19
Changes
- All car models updated
Fixes
- Fixed fire alarms being animated on load
- Fixed being able to place wind turbine in the middle of road and vice versa
- Fixed bugs that would cause employees to get stuck until reload when deleting elevators they were using
- Fixed game sometimes failing to restore stolen or burnt furniture
Patch notes for Beta 1.1.18
Changes
- Made it take a little longer before lead designers quit over unmet demands
- Team changes in project management is now also applied instantly for support, marketing and update tasks
- Moved notifications out of the way of the money label in build mode
- Added option to update tech for project management
Fixes
- Fixed wall furniture not getting collisions updated when dragging wall out
- Made lead designers move computer if they are at work when they demand a private office and made them better at picking private offices when it happens
- Fixed employees sometimes not waiting for IT to finish fixing their assigned computers before moving onto another free computer
Patch notes for Beta 1.1.17
Changes
- Save files and some settings are now synced with Steam Cloud
- Canteens and lounges are no longer treated as special rooms when assigned to teams, so employees stop avoiding them
- Furniture that contains perishables can now define a expiration date, to avoid paying for a full refill every day
Fixes
- Game will no longer load mods with invalid name generators instead of failing silently during gameplay
- Fixed a couple of edge cases when placing single room duplicate in existing room, using wall drag or rectangle split causing game to break
