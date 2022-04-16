 Skip to content

Dudes on a Map: Virtual Grid Paper update for 16 April 2022

0.3.5.3 - Fixed a map init bug that would result in 0-sized tokens.

Build 8569513

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update addresses a problem when a map is created and defaults to having a grid, the token size wasn't properly initialized, and would result in invisible tokens when switching to non-grid map styles.

