Automobilista 2 V1.3.5.2 Now Live

Automobilista 2 is now updated to v1.3.5.2 - this is a small complementary update to upgrade the Galeao track according to the latest references along with some other fixes & improvements.
V1.3.5.2 CHANGELOG
GENERAL
- Added a 1s delay before ERS 'auto' mode is considered settled enough to be used as the new base mode for cycling mode (an overshoot into 'auto' now means a navigation up the stack will will select 'off' if done within 1s)
- Added ERS deployment mode and clutch state information to shared memory
UI & HUD
- Added ERS Auto mode indication to HUD
- Fixed ICM issue that only allowed selection of the first two pit strategies
AUDIO
- F-Retro G3 TE: revised cockpit engine & turbo; assigned proper interior AI sound
TRACKS
- Galeao: Revised track according to actual event references; adjusted track elevations between T1 and T2, replaced the startlight gantry to match one used in actual event; update static concrete barriers, walls and dynamic cones; adjusted AI collision corridors at the chicane
VEHICLES
- Uno (all cars): Added dirt map; Adjusted driver animation fingers position; Added vibrating bits on the cockpit; Adjusted the shift gaiter rigging
- Corvette C3 - Livery override folder added
- McLaren MP4/1C: Fixed tire side texture rotation issue
- Metalmoro MRX P2: Added 1 new livery
Changed files in this update