 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Automobilista 2 update for 16 April 2022

Automobilista 2 V1.3.5.2 Now Live

Share · View all patches · Build 8569452 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Automobilista 2 is now updated to v1.3.5.2 - this is a small complementary update to upgrade the Galeao track according to the latest references along with some other fixes & improvements.

V1.3.5.2 CHANGELOG

GENERAL

  • Added a 1s delay before ERS 'auto' mode is considered settled enough to be used as the new base mode for cycling mode (an overshoot into 'auto' now means a navigation up the stack will will select 'off' if done within 1s)
  • Added ERS deployment mode and clutch state information to shared memory

UI & HUD

  • Added ERS Auto mode indication to HUD
  • Fixed ICM issue that only allowed selection of the first two pit strategies

AUDIO

  • F-Retro G3 TE: revised cockpit engine & turbo; assigned proper interior AI sound

TRACKS

  • Galeao: Revised track according to actual event references; adjusted track elevations between T1 and T2, replaced the startlight gantry to match one used in actual event; update static concrete barriers, walls and dynamic cones; adjusted AI collision corridors at the chicane

VEHICLES

  • Uno (all cars): Added dirt map; Adjusted driver animation fingers position; Added vibrating bits on the cockpit; Adjusted the shift gaiter rigging
  • Corvette C3 - Livery override folder added
  • McLaren MP4/1C: Fixed tire side texture rotation issue
  • Metalmoro MRX P2: Added 1 new livery

Changed files in this update

Automobilista 2 Content Depot 1066891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.