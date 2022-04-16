English
#########Content##############
The drop list of Vengeful Spirits is now attached to enemies instead of enemy groups.
#########System###############
It's now possible to make an item only usable on certain species. (Texts in the description also have been added.)
It's now possible to make an item only usable if its customized script does not return false.
#########DEBUG###############
[Secret Tunnel]Fixed a bug that the three special Vengenful Spirits do not have a generic vengeful spirit item drop list.
######Something Else############
Made a new video about Kristin.
简体中文
#########Content##############
复仇怨灵的物品掉落清单现在绑定到了敌人身上而非是敌方团队身上。
#########System###############
现在可以使一种物品只能对特定的物种可用。（物品详情文件中的文本也同时被加入了。）
现在可以使一种物品只能对其自带的代码块不返回假的目标使用。
#########DEBUG###############
【秘密通道】修复了三个特殊的复仇怨灵身上没有普通的复仇怨灵的物品掉落列表的BUG。
######Something Else############
制作了一个新的和克莉斯汀有关的视频。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 16 April 2022
Update, Version 20220416
English
Changed files in this update