 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Dirge update for 18 April 2022

v0.2.1 Twig Blights - A new minion from the dark depth of the woods

Share · View all patches · Build 8569416 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version: 0.2.1.0
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.2.0.0-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-192-4524

Additions

  • Added new minion, the Twig Blight.
  • Added HUD icon to let you know you're exhausted.
  • Added lobby option to control the time delay between minion respawns and tied it to match difficultly.

Improvements

  • Completely reworked the spiral stair collisions with a custom collision.
  • Improved the Wendigo death VFX.
  • Fixed collision meshes on batteries and matches so they're easier to pickup off the ground.

Fixes

  • Fixed bug where spawning candles could overwrite a bone spawn
  • Fixed bug where Wraith could incorrectly see devour text on minions.
  • Fixed bug where dropping buckets with G wouldn't count as putting out the fire for tasking.
  • Fixed bug where a Wendigo minion could spawn with a Wendigo player monster.
  • Fixed bug where triple shotgun shells or triple flares would break apart when dropped.
  • Fixed bug where the 'F' key hint on spirits was showing when it couldn't be used.

Changed files in this update

Dirge Content Depot 1374581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.