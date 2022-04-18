v0.2.1 Twig Blights - A new minion from the dark depth of the woods

Version: 0.2.1.0
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.2.0.0-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-192-4524
Additions
- Added new minion, the Twig Blight.
- Added HUD icon to let you know you're exhausted.
- Added lobby option to control the time delay between minion respawns and tied it to match difficultly.
Improvements
- Completely reworked the spiral stair collisions with a custom collision.
- Improved the Wendigo death VFX.
- Fixed collision meshes on batteries and matches so they're easier to pickup off the ground.
Fixes
- Fixed bug where spawning candles could overwrite a bone spawn
- Fixed bug where Wraith could incorrectly see devour text on minions.
- Fixed bug where dropping buckets with G wouldn't count as putting out the fire for tasking.
- Fixed bug where a Wendigo minion could spawn with a Wendigo player monster.
- Fixed bug where triple shotgun shells or triple flares would break apart when dropped.
- Fixed bug where the 'F' key hint on spirits was showing when it couldn't be used.
Changed files in this update