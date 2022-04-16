 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

The Unearthened update for 16 April 2022

Build v0.157.53 beta Full Random Build Patch Nodes.

Share · View all patches · Build 8569401 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build v0.157.53 Beta

  • Resource Nodes size according to their maxresource
  • Resource nodes size in minimap
  • Metal Extractor detection radius decreased from 7 to 3
  • Version info updated
  • Story skip text moved below Okay button and changed material.
  • Added red arrows with outline to skip text so its easier to appear
  • Now tech buttons get tech data dynamically.
  • Moved map bounds from node spawner to game manager for general use
  • Now enemies spawn truly randomly
  • Objectives panel retouched and disabled raycasting
  • minimap background changed to black so that objects can have better visibility.

Build v0.156.53 Beta

  • Update version info
  • Changed back metal production stats
  • Fixed bug in resource nodes not initializing after load game
  • Fixed bug where resource nodes will only load on new game.
  • Fully working Random resource node generation with save data

Build v0.155.53 Beta

  • Increases starting resources, so that players can have more wiggle room at the starting.

  • Money 10k to 12k

  • Metal 5k to 7.5k

  • Resource nodes will now be destroyed if they are exhausted.

  • Commented out NoresourceAtNode function call in resourcegenerator script

  • Now nodes actively check for reesources in update in the node script.

  • new function in ResourceGenerator to detect nearby resource nodes and return them

  • removed ResourceNode as singleton since static is the reason so many weird bugs have been happening.

  • random resource nodes spawning enabled

  • Resource nodes save data implemented.

  • Resources are spawned every 90 to 120 mins.

  • Updated version info

  • Advance Core Armoring & Advance Core Armoring 2 cost updated to reflect true cost.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.