Build v0.157.53 beta Full Random Build Patch Nodes.

Build v0.157.53 Beta
- Resource Nodes size according to their maxresource
- Resource nodes size in minimap
- Metal Extractor detection radius decreased from 7 to 3
- Version info updated
- Story skip text moved below Okay button and changed material.
- Added red arrows with outline to skip text so its easier to appear
- Now tech buttons get tech data dynamically.
- Moved map bounds from node spawner to game manager for general use
- Now enemies spawn truly randomly
- Objectives panel retouched and disabled raycasting
- minimap background changed to black so that objects can have better visibility.
Build v0.156.53 Beta
- Update version info
- Changed back metal production stats
- Fixed bug in resource nodes not initializing after load game
- Fixed bug where resource nodes will only load on new game.
- Fully working Random resource node generation with save data
Build v0.155.53 Beta
-
Increases starting resources, so that players can have more wiggle room at the starting.
-
Money 10k to 12k
-
Metal 5k to 7.5k
-
Resource nodes will now be destroyed if they are exhausted.
-
Commented out NoresourceAtNode function call in resourcegenerator script
-
Now nodes actively check for reesources in update in the node script.
-
new function in ResourceGenerator to detect nearby resource nodes and return them
-
removed ResourceNode as singleton since static is the reason so many weird bugs have been happening.
-
random resource nodes spawning enabled
-
Resource nodes save data implemented.
-
Resources are spawned every 90 to 120 mins.
-
Updated version info
-
Advance Core Armoring & Advance Core Armoring 2 cost updated to reflect true cost.
